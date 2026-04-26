Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,919 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $103,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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