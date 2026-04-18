Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,230 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,918 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $61,946,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $40,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Sanmina by 354.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 289,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $21,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Report on SANM

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,206.80. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $174.09 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $185.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.Sanmina's revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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