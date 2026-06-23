SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 731,262 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,288 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 731,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $61,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:FIS opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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