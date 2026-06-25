SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,194 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,151 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Clorox worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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