Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,478 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after buying an additional 1,156,389 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $232,924,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $396.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $359.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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