Silphium Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,121 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Silphium Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $999.89 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $995.74 and its 200-day moving average is $945.03. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $443.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,155.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,045.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

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About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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