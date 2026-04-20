Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 147,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is 109.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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