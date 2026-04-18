SMART Wealth LLC Invests $443,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Lumentum by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lumentum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $894.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $960.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.Lumentum's revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $629.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total value of $2,596,542.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,243,402.36. The trade was a 44.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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