Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $17.31 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,629 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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