StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.16% of StandardAero worth $312,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the second quarter worth approximately $203,038,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in StandardAero by 90.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in StandardAero by 8,451.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,827,896 shares of the company's stock worth $49,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in StandardAero by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,345,564 shares of the company's stock worth $282,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,065,000.

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StandardAero Stock Down 1.0%

StandardAero stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,263,275.95. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,044,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SARO. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised StandardAero from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SARO

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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