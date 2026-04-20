State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 59,295 Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Pinterest's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More.

Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More.

Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More.

Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major legal overhang — multiple class actions filed: Several law firms have announced securities‑fraud suits alleging misstatements about ad revenue/capabilities for the Feb 7, 2025–Feb 12, 2026 period; the lead‑plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026. The volume of filings increases litigation risk, potential costs and uncertainty that can pressure the stock. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584. Insiders own 7.11% of the company's stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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