State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 876.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,983 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,120 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Netflix were worth $136,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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