State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,269 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,905 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 15,269 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Visa were worth $204,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after purchasing an additional 530,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,253,224,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Visa Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Visa Adds Polygon, Base Support

Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Positive Sentiment: Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Visa Launches Agentic Ready

Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release)

Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Mastercard Earnings

Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Oobit Agent Cards

Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term AI/stablecoin risk — Management frames AI and stablecoins as opportunity, but investors worry agentic commerce or on‑chain rails could erode Visa’s fee economics if adoption bypasses traditional networks; this remains an execution and structural risk. MarketBeat Analysis

Visa Stock Down 1.3%

V stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $600.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.25.

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Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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