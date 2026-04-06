Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Crocs makes up approximately 0.8% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 159.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Crocs by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Crocs by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,333 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,066.72. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $83.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.16 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Crocs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crocs

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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