Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $387,000 Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 75,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Pool were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Pool by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,853 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-guidance supports sentiment: POOL set FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.15, which signals management confidence and is near analyst expectations (consensus ~11.32), helping offset a quarterly miss.

Company-guidance supports sentiment: POOL set FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.15, which signals management confidence and is near analyst expectations (consensus ~11.32), helping offset a quarterly miss. Positive Sentiment: Consumer interest and product innovation — press coverage highlights AI-powered robotic pool cleaners as a growing category, which could lift demand for aftermarket parts, service and distribution channels where POOL is a market leader. Read More.

Consumer interest and product innovation — press coverage highlights AI-powered robotic pool cleaners as a growing category, which could lift demand for aftermarket parts, service and distribution channels where POOL is a market leader. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Promotions on dedicated pool robots (e.g., Beatbot Sora 10 markdown) suggest retailers are actively merchandising robotic cleaners for the season — that can accelerate consumer adoption this spring. Read More.

Promotions on dedicated pool robots (e.g., Beatbot Sora 10 markdown) suggest retailers are actively merchandising robotic cleaners for the season — that can accelerate consumer adoption this spring. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local municipal activity: a Shoreline, WA council ballot measure to fund a pool facility could support local demand but is a geographically limited boost. Read More.

Local municipal activity: a Shoreline, WA council ballot measure to fund a pool facility could support local demand but is a geographically limited boost. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/tech licensing note (Sisvel POS patent pool additions) is unrelated to POOL’s core business; included for context on broader IP/licensing moves in adjacent sectors. Read More.

Industry/tech licensing note (Sisvel POS patent pool additions) is unrelated to POOL’s core business; included for context on broader IP/licensing moves in adjacent sectors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results disappointed: POOL reported $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 expected and revenue missed consensus (~$982.2M vs. ~$999.1M), with revenue down ~0.5% year-over-year — a near-term negative that can pressure the stock until growth re-accelerates.

Recent quarterly results disappointed: POOL reported $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 expected and revenue missed consensus (~$982.2M vs. ~$999.1M), with revenue down ~0.5% year-over-year — a near-term negative that can pressure the stock until growth re-accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Retail discounting on mass-market pools (Walmart inflatable and Coleman above-ground promotions) could compress margins or shift mix toward lower-priced items late into the selling season. Read More. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,580. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $227.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $195.49 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $244.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Pool's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pool from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Cfra upgraded Pool from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $279.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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