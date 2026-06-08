TD Asset Management Inc Sells 25,843 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,352 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 25,843 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 target price on Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $195.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $205.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here