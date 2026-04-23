Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $70.73 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,852 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.79 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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