Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 6,070 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,497 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Adobe were worth $50,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Adobe by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company's stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ADBE opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.85 and a 200 day moving average of $299.71. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.88.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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