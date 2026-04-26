Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 46,029 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $69,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chubb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $326.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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