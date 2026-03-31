Teradyne, Inc. $TER Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,388 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.1% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.11% of Teradyne worth $686,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $276.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $344.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $291.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.53.

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Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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