Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company's stock worth $965,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock worth $723,600,000 after purchasing an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company's stock worth $490,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $418.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $422.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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