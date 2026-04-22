Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,753 shares of the company's stock after selling 159,529 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.29% of Teradyne worth $87,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock worth $374,701,000 after purchasing an additional 548,140 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teradyne Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $379.93 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $387.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $320.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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