TFR Capital LLC. Purchases 57,521 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 923.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 57,521 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of TFR Capital LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TFR Capital LLC.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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