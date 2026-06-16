The Clorox Company $CLX Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,396 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 142,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.34% of Clorox worth $163,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 253.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 173.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Clorox by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

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Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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