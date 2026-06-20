The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,643 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the company's stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,506,000 after purchasing an additional 197,330 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,426 shares of the company's stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $22,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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