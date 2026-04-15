Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 905.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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