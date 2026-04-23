Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,051 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,674 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.8% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $155.88. 547,306 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,413. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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