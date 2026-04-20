TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,017 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,839 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 134,186 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $185.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $208.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Steel Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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