Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,421 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Target were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,245 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.11.

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Target Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:TGT opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $136.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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