Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 28,215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 920.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,279 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 719.7% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Netflix by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,921 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 984.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 240,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 218,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Citic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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