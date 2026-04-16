Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 196,072 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.2% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $103,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after buying an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,311,457,000 after buying an additional 867,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $923,919,000 after acquiring an additional 263,824 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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