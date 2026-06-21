Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company $CLX

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 173.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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