Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,533 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 116,640 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE UNP opened at $265.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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