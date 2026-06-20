Union Savings Bank Invests $1 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,447 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,450,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 192.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 89,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $261,616,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $307.48 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $301.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $313.12. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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