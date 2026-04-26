UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.64.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $355.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $424.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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