UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Lowered by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 68,911 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.42.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $285.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $489.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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