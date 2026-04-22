Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $97.52 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,434 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $97,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $445.80 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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