Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 96,741 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,568 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 96,741 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.21% of Adobe worth $310,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Adobe by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company's stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $247.18 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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