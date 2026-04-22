Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,168 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,312 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $232,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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