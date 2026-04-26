Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 459,316 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.19% of Planet Labs PBC worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,591 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PL. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.94.

View Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE PL opened at $35.46 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $2,584,062.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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