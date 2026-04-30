US Bancorp DE Has $132.17 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 957.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,616 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,276,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Netflix were worth $132,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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