U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,319 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,319 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Celestica Stock Down 0.9%

CLS opened at $381.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "positive" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $359.00.

View Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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