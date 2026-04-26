U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,606 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $416,217,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $405,131,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $344.40 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $309.30 and its 200-day moving average is $304.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.84 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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