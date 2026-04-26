Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,819,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 805,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.10% of Chubb worth $11,180,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $349.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $326.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $329.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.95. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is 13.70%.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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