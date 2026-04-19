VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,114 shares of company stock worth $8,492,308 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.9%

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. 15,736,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647,972. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ON Semiconductor

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.96.

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About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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