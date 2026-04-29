Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,333 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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