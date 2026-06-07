Vestcor Inc Grows Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,926 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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