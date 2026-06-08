Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,037 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 496,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $432,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,169,400. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,053 shares of company stock worth $11,569,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $1,080.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,058.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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