Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 3,531 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $305.71 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average is $345.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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