Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,519 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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